Metro fleet undergoes a makeover with a deep clean and interior repair works

The work is aimed at improving the current customer experience during the transition to the new trains, which will be introduced into service through to 2025.

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer which is building the new Metro fleet, has commissioned the works on behalf of Metro operator Nexus and is in addition to its contractual obligations to maintain the current fleet.

Nexus has confirmed that the work will see all carriage floors cleaned, resealed, and then polished.

Any damaged and threadbare seats will be replaced, grab poles polished and interior panels and windowsills repainted.

The entire Tyne and Wear Metro fleet will undergo a deep clean and interior repair work.

Cathy Massarella, the Major Projects Director at Nexus, commented: “Both Nexus and Stadler are committed to maintaining and improving the current Metro fleet during the transition to the modern new fleet of trains.

“This deep clean will also include a focus on a series of interior repairs to enhance the comfort and appearance of these 43 year-old carriages.

“This will help to improve the customer experience in the old trains as we get ready to gradually start removing them from service through to 2025, making way for the new Stadler trains, which are going to be transformative for both our customers and our colleagues.”

So far, three new trains have been delivered to the North East, with more set to arrive later this year.

According to Nexus, the new trains have been designed and shaped by customers, following 23,000 individual pieces of feedback.

The new fleet will include modern features such as charging points, air conditioning and linear seating, along with a step-change in accessibility.

There will be an automatic sliding step at every door to enable seamless boarding and make travel easier for wheelchair passengers, as well as people with buggies, luggage or bicycles.

