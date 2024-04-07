Metro logo designer visits South Shields to see her famous symbol on the system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The graphic designer who created Tyne and Wear Metro’s iconic yellow lego paid a visit to the region to see the famous symbol on the network.

Margaret Calvert drew the instantly recognisable symbol for the Metro, when it first opened in 1980.

Nexus, the public body which operates Tyne and Wear Metro, were honoured to invite Calvert to the region, to view her work.

Calvert, who helped shape the visual identity of modern Britain travelled from her home in London on Tuesday, March 26 to the North East for a special visit to view her Metro logo and Calvert font typeface on the transport system.

Calvert is responsible for the designing of the large yellow Metro ‘M’ cubes, which are located outside of stations across Tyne and Wear as well as signage within which includes giant wall graphics on underground Metro platforms.

As part of her trip to the North East, Calvert also visited the Nexus Learning Centre in South Shields where she was able to view her logo on the brand-new Metro train fleet.

During the trip, Calvert travelled via the Metro through to Newcastle’s city centre to view her design at some of the most well-known Metro stations in the region including Jesmond, Monument, Haymarket and Central.

Despite designing the Metro symbol in 1980, Calvert's recent visit to the North East was her first to see it in place in Newcastle, following a trip in December 2021 to see it in Sunderland.

Margaret Calvert with the new Stadler Class 555 Metro train at the Nexus Learning Centre in South Shields.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Margaret Calvert on the Tyne and Wear Metro to see her design work at first hand, on our stations in Newcastle, and on our amazing new trains.

“This is the woman who created Metro’s iconic typeface, which is at the very core of the brand. The Metro logo has become one of our region’s most iconic symbols and that was all thanks to Margaret’s work for us in the late the 1970s.

“The visit was her first ever chance to see her designs on our underground stations through the centre of Newcastle, which I know was a particular thrill for her. More than 40 years after she created that familiar Metro logo she got the chance to see how her work has shaped Metro.

“It’s a design which has stood the test of time. Margaret’s work for Metro, both the font and the way it is used throughout the system, will be with us for many years to come.”