Metro passengers face delays after two failed trains

Passengers travelling on the Metro between North Shields and South Shields will face delays this evening after two failed trains.

Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed that there are delays of around 30 minutes between the two destinations due to the gap in the service.

Those travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey.

Metro has apologised for the disruption.

A spokesman said: "Due to two failed trains we will have a gap in service between North Shields and South Shields of approx. 30 minutes.

"Please allow extra time for your journey where possible.

"Apologies for the disruption to your journey."