Metro services suspended across part of South Tyneside as Storm Babet causes North East travel chaos

The update comes following a similar situation in North Tyneside.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
The Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed services across part of the system are currently suspended as Storm Babet continues to impact the North East.

The first of the issues were confirmed by the system across social media just after 11am on Friday morning, covering part of the line between Newcastle and North Shields, but more of the system has now fallen to the weather.

Issuing an update on social media at around 12:15pm, the service said: “No trains are running between Pelaw - South Hylton in both directions, this is due to overhead line issues on Network Rail.”

A quick update from the team confirmed passengers can now still navigate around the area using Stagecoach tickets.

The current system suspension impact all Sunderland stations as well as Seaburn, East Boldon, Brockley Whins and Fellgate.

The line between Pelaw and South Hylton is run and operated by Network Rail.

The storm has already caused the Met Office and Environment Agency to issue advice to North East residents with yellow weather warnings continuing into Saturday, October 21.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said:

“Persistent and heavy rain brought by a combination of Storm Babet and following weather systems means significant inland flooding is likely across parts of the North East and Yorkshire from Thursday through to Saturday, while, at the same time, flooding is also possible across other parts of the North, East Anglia and the South East.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

As part of the yellow weather warning the Met Office is telling the public flooding and public transport delays are possible due to heavy rain and wind.

The current weather warnings are in place until 12 noon on Saturday.

