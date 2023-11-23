Metro set new fleet deadline as delay blame pointed towards 47-year-old trains

The fleet will become operational in phases and the aim is to have all of the new trains in use by 2025.

Tyne and Wear Metro stock pic - Sunderland.

Concerns have been raised over delays on Metro services becoming “the norm” for passengers across the region.

Bosses from Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus said they are aware of the issues, linking them to the “ageing” fleet of trains in operation, but stressed staff are “working tirelessly” to keep services running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after councillor Paul Dean, South Tyneside Council cabinet member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, voiced his concerns over increasing delays.

Tyne and Wear Metro stock pic - Sunderland.

He said: “Lately it seems as if it’s becoming the norm that if you go for a Metro, it’s a delayed service, is it because of a lack of staff, is it the Metros themselves?

“I’m finding it’s just the norm now, where it’s saying delayed service and you’re waiting, it’s quite normal to be waiting 24 minutes, and it’s quite a big difference when you’re used to it being every 12 minutes, 15 minutes.”

The Monkton ward representative made the comments at the latest meeting of Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) on Monday (November 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Tulley, stakeholder relations officer for Nexus, said they are “aware” they do “unfortunately have these issues” due to the trains being used since the Metro service launched in 1980, and some since even earlier.

Hebburn Central - library, leisure centre, community centre. South Tyneside.

She added: “We do have, unfortunately, an ageing fleet, some of that fleet is anything up to 47 years old because it did come in for test track uses.

“We, the depot and their staff, are working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep what we’ve got going.”

She added a new Metro timetable is being brought in on Sunday, December 10, which will aim to ensure during peak times in a morning and afternoon the trains running will provide “a reliable service with better timings across the whole of the network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAF meeting, held at Hebburn Central, also heard how Nexus is continuing to progress with the testing and commissioning of a new fleet of trains.

Earlier this year it was revealed the Stadler Class 555 Metro trains were undergoing a period of testing and driver training before entering service for customers as part of the £362million new Metro fleet programme.