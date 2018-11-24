Metro trains back on track to all stations although 'major delays' still expected

Metro trains are now serving all destinations following a major fault which earlier paralysed the entire Tyne and Wear network.

Nexus, which runs services throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside, tweeted just before 3pm on Saturday: "Trains are now operating to all destinations subject to delay in some areas.

"There are major delays to trains running between St James and South Shields. Please leave extra time for your journey."

Metro services director Chris Carson added earlier: “Following this morning’s major disruption with Metro, I can now confirm that trains are beginning to enter service. However, significant delays remain across the network.



“The fault with our radio system had a major impact on services and it is anticipated the service will be in full operation by this afternoon. I apologise to all our passengers for this inconvenience.”



“Ticket acceptance on Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach buses including the bus replacement services from Manors to North Shields and Heworth to South Shields are still in operation until the Metro service is fully resumed.”

Train travellers using Northern services from Sunderland to Newcastle and Middlesbrough are already contending with a reduced timetable on Saturday due to strike action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) workers union.