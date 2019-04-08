Metro trains delayed after passengers take ill on separate trains

Metro trains have been delayed this evening after passengers took ill on separate trains.

Metro reported shortly after 5.30pm that an ambulance had to attend Monument station in Newcastle.

Then, an hour later, the service said that another passenger had taken ill on board a train at Monkseaton station with another ambulance having to attend.

Trains were left delayed by up to 25 minutes on the Green line and Yellow line.

Metro tweeted: "Apologies to passengers for the delay this evening.

"This is due to an ambulance attending a train at Monument.

"Controllers are taking measures to put trains back onto the timetable times.

"Thank you for your patience during this time."

The service later tweeted: "Information for passengers.

"Another passenger has taken ill on board a train at Monkseaton and ambulance has been called.

"Currently trains are delayed by up to 25 mins on the Green line and also 25 mins on the Yellow line.

"Measures are being taken to return trains to timetable."