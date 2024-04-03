Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyne and Wear Metro is due to to be out of order across South Tyneside this weekend due to “estate management” work.

When is the Metro line down this weekend?

The closure on the track will run across Saturday, April 6 and most of Sunday, April 7 with timetables across the system due to be impacted.

Nexus have claimed trains will return to the line from around 6:50pm on Sunday.

The first train from Pelaw towards South Shields is expected to run at 6:50pm while the first train running the other way is expected to start service at 7:11pm.

Why is the South Shields to Pelaw Metro line closed?

The Nexus website claims the closure is due to “lineside estate management”, which refers to vegetation and other environments alongside the tracks.

Which stations will be impacted by the Metro weekend line closure?

All stations between South Shields and Pelaw will not see services. The full list of stations is:

Pelaw

Hebburn

Jarrow

Bede

Simonside

Tyne Dock

Chichester

South Shields

Is there a replacement bus for the Metro line closure this weekend?

Nexus will be running a replacement bus service between Heworth and South Shields. This will be numbered as a 900 service running both ways.

The travel company has warned journeys on the buses will take longer than regular Metro services and that travellers should leave additional time for their journeys.

Are there any other Metro line closures?