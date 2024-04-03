Metro weekend line closure: Why is the South Shields to Pelaw line closed and is there a replacement bus?
The Tyne and Wear Metro is due to to be out of order across South Tyneside this weekend due to “estate management” work.
When is the Metro line down this weekend?
The closure on the track will run across Saturday, April 6 and most of Sunday, April 7 with timetables across the system due to be impacted.
Nexus have claimed trains will return to the line from around 6:50pm on Sunday.
The first train from Pelaw towards South Shields is expected to run at 6:50pm while the first train running the other way is expected to start service at 7:11pm.
Why is the South Shields to Pelaw Metro line closed?
The Nexus website claims the closure is due to “lineside estate management”, which refers to vegetation and other environments alongside the tracks.
Which stations will be impacted by the Metro weekend line closure?
All stations between South Shields and Pelaw will not see services. The full list of stations is:
- Pelaw
- Hebburn
- Jarrow
- Bede
- Simonside
- Tyne Dock
- Chichester
- South Shields
Is there a replacement bus for the Metro line closure this weekend?
Nexus will be running a replacement bus service between Heworth and South Shields. This will be numbered as a 900 service running both ways.
The travel company has warned journeys on the buses will take longer than regular Metro services and that travellers should leave additional time for their journeys.
Are there any other Metro line closures?
On Wednesday, April 3 Nexus announced a seven day major line closure which will result in no trains between Benton and North Shields. This is to replace over 5.6 kilometres of overhead power lines.