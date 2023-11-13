Metrocentre mini-golf launch sensory-friendly experience

The indoor mini golf experience is providing a calmer space for those who may find the traditional setting overwhelming.

A brand-new mini golf experience located in the Metrocentre, has announced the launch of sensory-friendly sessions.

Treetop Golf, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of October, have now launched a brand-new feature - Quiet Sessions, which are set to take place every second Sunday of the month.

The first of these sessions took place today (Sunday, November 12) from 9am to 11am.

The unique indoor golf experience is made up of 18-hole courses which are all nature-themed, with courses named Tropical Trail, Tree Frog Falls and Ancient Explorer.

Treetop Golf have launched the Quiet Sessions, to provide accessibility and inclusivity to all, which echoes the Metrocentre’s Quiet Hours initiative, which aims to create a more peaceful environment for shoppers.

The Quiet Sessions have been designed to provide a calm environment for those who may find the usual setting overwhelming.

To ensure the environment is less stimulating, Treetop Golf have implemented several adjustments to their courses, which includes no strobe lighting and no background buzz.

It will also be conducting a staggered entry system in order to reduce crowding.

General Manager of Treetop Golf at the Metrocentre, said: "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy our unique mini golf experience. Our quiet sessions are our way of ensuring that those who experience sensory overload can enjoy the jungle without discomfort. We’re committed to making sure everyone is welcome at Treetop.”

Treetop Golf has launched Quiet Sessions.

