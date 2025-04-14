Metrocentre reveals a variety of family-friendly activities for the Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Metrocentre has revealed a number of family-friendly activities for the Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, is packed with activities and experiences for the whole family to enjoy throughout this year’s Easter holidays.

From a unique upside down house to the ever-popular Treetop Golf, there is something for all ages at the Gateshead shopping centre this Easter period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are a range of activities that you can get involved in at the Metrocentre this Easter:

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | Google Maps

Step into The Hoppy Patch

Running from Monday, April 14, until Thursday, April 17, between 11am and 4pm, The Hoppy Patch gives visitors to the shopping centre that chance to step into the Easter Bunny’s dream garden.

Families will be able to immerse themselves in a magical world that is filled with oversized vegetables, garden hedges, and an enchanting apple tree.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Harriet Hops-a-lot and Betty Bobtail for some hands-on Easter crafting.

SEND-friendly sessions will also run every day at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is located in Exhibition Square and slots cost £2 per person - with proceeds being donated to the Daisy Chain charity.

Tickets for the event are available at: https://tinyurl.com/ysb98h5e.

Experience the Upside Down House

Two brand new attractions have arrived at the Metrocentre in the form of the Upside Down House and the Spinning House.

The Upside Down House features exclusive themed rooms, including an electrifying music zone, a tribute to legendary filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott, and spaces celebrating the rich culture of the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spinning House will give guests an extraordinary sensation of movement that defies their expectations.

Tickets are priced at £6.95pp for the Upside Down House and £3.45 for the Spinning House, with a discounted combo ticket available for £8.95 - children aged three and under can enter for free.

You can book tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/58u5a28v or grab your tickets at the door.

Games and Activities

From April 14 until April 27, Treetop Golf is hosting a free Easter trail, where children can hunt for hidden eggs throughout the courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On select days between 12pm to 3pm, youngsters can enjoy free face painting, transforming into a bunny, butterfly, or superhero.

There will also be a chance to win a £250 gift voucher to enjoy for your next visit - no booking is required, just turn up and play.

The shopping centre’s Namco Funscape is open to families throughout the Easter holidays, which is perfect for a game of bowling, dodgems, or classic arcade games.

Clip ‘n’ Climb will also offer the chance for visitors to take on the colourful indoor climbing walls and experience a nine-metre vertical drop slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, The Escapologist will transport you into a world of mystery and magic with themed ‘eggscape’ rooms – a great challenge for older kids and parents.

The tree in the middle of "The Tropical Trail" course. Photo: National World. | National World

Entertainment

The Easter break gives families the chance to catch the latest films at ODEON, including The Minecraft Movie and Disney’s Snow White.

With ODEON’s ‘adults pay kids’ prices’, it makes it an affordable outing that the whole family can enjoy.

Food and drink

The Metrocentre’s wide variety of restaurants will be open throughout the Easter holidays, with a number of them having offers on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella Italia is offering kids eat free every Thursday, and for £1 between 4pm-6pm Sunday to Wednesday, with the purchase of an adult’s main.

At TGI Fridays, kids can enjoy a free meal all day, every day when you order an adult’s main.

Shopping

If you’re after some retailer therapy this Easter, then the latest spring collections from top retailers such as River Island, Zara, JD, and H&M will all be available.

Toy stores like LEGO, Smyths, MINISO, and Build-A-Bear will also be on hand to provide something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with everything that is happening at the Metrocentre at: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.