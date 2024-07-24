Metrocentre set to open a retro-themed roller rink for the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retro-themed roller rink is coming to the Metrocentre for the summer holidays.

A brand new pop-up retro roller rink is coming to the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, this summer to provide fun, entertainment and nostalgia to skaters of all ages and abilities.

The retro rink is set to launch on Wednesday, August 7, and will run until Sunday, September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be open from 11am to 7pm every day in the shopping centre’s Exhibition Square - with exclusive SEND sessions running from 11-12pm.

These will be following by two 30 minute sessions to take visitors through the decades from Disco Inferno 70s, 80s Power Hour to the 90s, noughties and now.

A retro-themed roller rink is coming to the Metrocentre for the summer holidays. | Other 3rd Party

Organisers have confirmed that skating is £2 per person, which will include skate hire - with all proceeds going to the not-for-profit Power Through Sport CIC.

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at Metrocentre says: “Roller skating is making a comeback, and we’re thrilled to be bringing a groovy Roller Rink to Metrocentre throughout the summer, which is going to bring a fun, relaxed and cool experience for anybody, including little skaters and professionals, who want to roller skate, whether that’s for practising or trying for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roller Rink at Metrocentre welcomes skaters of all levels and will be open every day throughout the summer, featuring special live performances from local roller-skating stars from the Northeast.

“It is also the perfect place to host birthday parties or private events, offering an experience out of the ordinary for all.”

The roller rink will be based in the shopping centre's Exhibition Square. | Other 3rd Party

The Power Through Sport CIC will operate the roller rink in conjunction with the Metrocentre, with the organisation dedicated to providing alternative sports for the North East.

Johnny Tulip, of Power Through Sports, added: "We’re super-excited to be working in partnership with Metrocentre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a not-for-profit aimed at rebalancing rising health inequalities and making the North East a healthier and happier region, alternative activities like roller sports have proven particularly engaging for those that slip through the net of mainstream sports.

“Reintroducing the next generation to fun street sports of the 90’s - we see people of all ages being empowered by learning a new skill and families coming together to support each other creating a greater sense of community.”