It comes as South Tyneside Council is supporting the National Veterans’ Walk charity to create a new feature in South Shields’ North Marine Park.

The Veterans’ Walk will be made up of personalised stones bearing the names, regiment and years of service of current and former members of the armed forces.

Orders are being taken for granite plaques, which can be bought by military personnel or by their loved ones as a gift or tributes to others as ‘A Lasting Tribute to Proud Service’.

Councillor Paul Dean, chairman of South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Forum, has expressed his pride in the local authority supporting the National Veterans’ Walk charity.

Cllr Tracey Dixon; leader of South Tyneside Council with Cllr Paul Dean; Armed Forces Forum Chairman, Joe Mills, Wayne Groves; South Tyneside NAAFI Break and Rob Deverson; National Veterans’ Walk charity. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He said: “We are thrilled to being working with the National Veterans’ Walk charity on this special project whereby people can dedicate a granite stone to forces personnel.

“It will be a wonderful tribute, not only to those servicemen and women who have passed away, but to military personnel who continue to sacrifice so much for their country.

“The beautiful, personalised stones that will make up this new footpath will act as a permanent reminder of their proud service for future generations to see and reflect.

“It’s an honour to be supporting the charity to create this special addition in North Marine Park, and only feet away from our beloved Tommy sculpture.”

South Tyneside’s Veterans’ Walk will be a similar tribute to one in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park, which was the first of its kind in the UK.

It was created as part of a project from the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, and Sunderland businessman Rob Deverson.

Rob, of the National Veterans Walk Charity, commented: “We are delighted to be launching this new project for residents of South Tyneside so they can create their own personal tributes for themselves, family members and friends.

“The thing we really want people to understand is that this is for anyone who is serving, has served or even passed away, and we can offer a free Certificate of Authenticity on request for individuals & families to print and keep at home.

“South Tyneside has a proud military and marine tradition, and we want the community to engage with this project to create the Lasting Tribute To Proud Service.

“All surpluses generated will be returned to appropriate causes within the South Tyneside Armed Forces/Merchant Navy community.”

North Marine Park in South Shields. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

The stones for the Veterans’ Walk are priced at £299 each and can be ordered through the National Veterans’ Walk website via www.nationalveteranswalk.co.uk.

The names of those dedicated will also be added to the National Veterans’ Walk Roll of Honour.

Once a batch of engraved stones are processed, they will be laid in phases subject to planning permission.

