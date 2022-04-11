Missing person alert sparks search of South Tyneside coastline
Emergency services spent more than two hours searching the South Tyneside coastline after reports of a missing person.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:52 am
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade was paged by Humber Coastguard at 6.40pm yesterday evening, Sunday, April 10.
Team members were joined by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team in the operation.
Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat also assisted in the search, covering all areas along the shore line which were safely accessible.
After completing the search and with nothing found, teams were stood down at 9pm and returned to stations.