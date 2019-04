A teenage schoolgirl who went missing from South Shields today has been found

Northumbria Police said Chardonnay Rising, 15, had last been seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday in the "South Shields area".

It was believed she might have been heading to Jarrow.

Police have now released a statement thanking the public for their help: "Missing person Chardonnay Rising, 15yrs from the South Shields area, has now been located fit and well.

"Thank you for your assistance."