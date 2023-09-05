Missing South Tyneside man found safe and well
Police searching for a missing South Tyneside man have found him safe and well.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers searching for Clive Chandler, from South Shields, have confirmed that he has been found safe and well on Tuesday, September 5.
A brief statement this evening from Northumbria Police said: “Following our appeals yesterday and today to help locate missing man Clive Chandler, we are pleased to be able to confirm that he has now been found safe and well.”
The 65-year-old had been missing since Friday evening (September 1), when he was seen getting on a bus on Front Street, in Cleadon, at around 3.30pm.
Despite getting on the bus and heading towards his home in South Shields, he had not been seen or heard from since that moment.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Police released multiple CCTV images in the hope of finding Clive, along with carrying out extensive searches to locate him.