Missing South Tyneside man found safe and well

Officers searching for Clive Chandler, from South Shields, have confirmed that he has been found safe and well on Tuesday, September 5.

A brief statement this evening from Northumbria Police said: “Following our appeals yesterday and today to help locate missing man Clive Chandler, we are pleased to be able to confirm that he has now been found safe and well.”

Officers have confirmed that missing man Clive Chandler has been found safe and well. Photo: Northumbria Police.

The 65-year-old had been missing since Friday evening (September 1), when he was seen getting on a bus on Front Street, in Cleadon, at around 3.30pm.

Despite getting on the bus and heading towards his home in South Shields, he had not been seen or heard from since that moment.

