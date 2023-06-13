Missing vulnerable man who travelled 220 miles found by police near South Shields

Searches were carried out across the East Midlands on Monday, June 12, as officers from another police force grew increasingly concerned for a man in his 30s.

It was believed that the man left his home in Northampton and that he may have been in a state of distress or at risk of harm.

At around 1.20pm on Monday, officers from Northumbria Police were alerted to a vehicle of interest that was travelling towards South Shields.

As police suspected that the missing man may have been inside, motor patrols and Operation Dragoon road safety officers were deployed to the area.

Within 10 minutes, officers had successfully stopped the car and spoken to the sole occupant.

The driver was confirmed to be the missing man and officers, supported by medical professionals, were able to make sure that he was safe and well.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a fantastic piece of policing as officers moved quickly and decisively to track the vehicle and bring it to a safe stop.

“After receiving intelligence that the missing man may be driving that vehicle, it was absolutely imperative that we intercepted it in order to ensure he was safe and at no risk of coming to any kind of harm.

“Thankfully this was a positive outcome and I would like to thank all the officers who showed outstanding dedication, professionalism and empathy throughout.

“It is always difficult for families and friends when loved ones go missing, and as a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic at our disposal in order to locate that person as quickly as possible and ensure they are ok.