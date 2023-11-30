Monkton Academy in South Shields celebrates winning a national cricket award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils at Monkton Academy, on Dame Flora Robson Avenue in South Shields, after the school beat thousands of others to pick up a national cricket award.

The primary school won the 'Chance 2 Shine Primary School of the Year award 2023' for cricket, with staff and pupils travelling to Lords Cricket Ground to receive the honour.

It follows the school taking part in the Chance 2 Shine programme, which offers cricket coaching to pupils and the award recognises the school's engagement with the programme.

Monkton Academy, who were nominated by Durham County Cricket Club, beat more than 5,000 primary schools to be shortlisted in the final three, before going on to win the award.

Staff and pupils at Monkton Academy are celebrating winning a national cricket award. Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP).

As part of the school's nomination, a film crew recorded the children playing cricket, as well as interviewing school staff, pupils and coaches from Durham.

Allison Moat, the school's PE teacher, has told the Shields Gazette that it was great to recognised for all the hard work that has gone into the programme.

She said: "It is a bit unreal to be honest, especially for a school of our size to win such a prestigious award like this.

"All the children were elated that we have managed to win it and it was nice to get recognition and be valued for the work that we have put into this.

"Only three children could come to London with us to receive the award but a lot of them who took part in the video remained at home.

"Now they are wanting to win it again so it has been a big deal for the school."

The programme also seen Monkton Academy develop a performance pathway with South Shields Cricket Club (SSCC).