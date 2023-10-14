Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greece’s flagship airline has announced it will return to Newcastle International Airport for the second year to operate twice-weekly flights to Athens.

Strong demand will see flights start much earlier in the season, with passengers able to book them every Wednesday and Sunday from 24th April 2024 through to the end of October.

AEGEAN airlines will resume summer flights connecting Newcastle to Athens

This is in addition to the airline’s seasonal flights, put on sale for North East passengers wishing to visit Greece over the upcoming Christmas and New Year period, between 22nd December 2023 and 5th January 2024.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport said: “We would like to extend a ‘Thank You’ to everyone who has supported our newest airline partner, AEGEAN this summer. AEGEAN is an award-winning airline and we are delighted that it will be returning for an even longer summer season in 2024.

“As well as providing passengers with a new city break or summer sun destination, this direct service also offers a convenient option for passengers joining cruises from Athens or another hub connection for those passengers who are looking to connect to the Greek Islands and beyond via AEGEAN’s worldwide network.”

AEGEAN was recently named as the ‘Best Regional Airline in Europe’ for the 12th consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, rewarding the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and highest levels of hospitality.

Newcastle Airport has recently announced a multi-million pound investment in its departure lounge ahead of the Summer 2024 season, which will see the refurbishment of all the food and beverage outlets. As well as this, a £1.7m investment by Aspire into the Airport’s executive lounge will result in an extended and fully refurbished lounge offering for passengers next summer.