More flights from Newcastle to Italy announced as Jet2 extends its summer season

Jet2 have extended their Newcastle Airport summer season into the spring and autumn.

Jet2 have announced an expansion of their Italian programmes, with more seats going on sale to Verona across Summer 24 and 25 from Newcastle extending into Autumn.

Across UK airports thousands of extra seats have gone on sale to Sardinia, Sicily and the Shakespearean city in response to demand.

Verona is the setting for The Bard's most famous play Romeo & Juliet and also provides access to the stunning Lake Garda.

Jet2 has put its city breaks programme for summer 2025 from Newcastle International Airport on sale. Photo: Getty Images.

But there are also options for further flights from other UK airports for those after more variation.

As a result of today’s announcement, 20,000 outbound seats have been added in total. The additional flights and holidays on sale by UK airport are:

Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

- Belfast International- Verona (September 2025)

- Birmingham- Sicily (April and November 2025,) Sardinia (April, May 2025,) Verona (April, May 2025)

- East Midlands- Verona (October 2024 and 2025)

- Edinburgh- Verona (October 2024, April 2025, October 2025) and Sicily (April 2025)

- Leeds Bradford- Verona (October 2024 and 2025)

- Manchester- Sicily (November 2024 and 2025), Sardinia (September/October/November 2024, April/May 2025 and September/October 2025) and Verona (April 2025)

-Newcastle International- Verona (October 2024 and 2025)

-London Standsted- Sicily (October 2024, October 2025 and November 2025) and Sardinia (November 2024 and April/May 2025).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Our Italian programme is enjoying strong demand, which comes as no surprise when you consider the stunning beach holiday and city break options that it offers customers and independent travel agents.

"Sicily, Sardinia and Verona are a trio of Italian delights, and today’s announcement represents a significant expansion of all three destinations. Based on the demand we are seeing, we expect these flights and holidays to sell very quickly, as customers look to escape to these magical destinations.”