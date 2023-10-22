More photos as Storm Babet causes dramatic scenes across North East coast

News you can trust since 1849
The storm caused two days of chaos across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Storm Babet may ave now come and gone, but the damage it caused remains.

Strong winds and rain rocked the North East from Thursday night until Saturday morning with yellow weather warnings in place throughout the region.

Metro and Shields Ferry services were suspended while the dome on top of South Shields lighthouse was taken off by the dire conditions.

Gazette readers have been taking to Facebook to send us their best photos from what they saw across the North East, and these are some additional images from readers.

1. Steven Lomas’ image from Storm Babet this morning.

2. Marie Clayton’s photo shows the waves along the South Tyneside coast.

3. Sharon Whitelaw sent us her image of debris washing up on the South Tyneside coast.

4. Further down the coast, this image was sent to us by Alex Miller in Seaham.

