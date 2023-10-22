More photos as Storm Babet causes dramatic scenes across North East coast

The storm caused two days of chaos across the region.

Storm Babet may ave now come and gone, but the damage it caused remains.

Strong winds and rain rocked the North East from Thursday night until Saturday morning with yellow weather warnings in place throughout the region.

Metro and Shields Ferry services were suspended while the dome on top of South Shields lighthouse was taken off by the dire conditions.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Gazette readers have been taking to Facebook to send us their best photos from what they saw across the North East, and these are some additional images from readers.

2 . Marie Clayton’s photo shows the waves along the South Tyneside coast. Photo Sales

3 . Sharon Whitelaw sent us her image of debris washing up on the South Tyneside coast. Photo Sales