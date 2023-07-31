News you can trust since 1849
More school places made available in South Tyneside for children with special needs

More children with additional needs to be able to attend school in South Tyneside this coming school year.

By Ryan Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 2 min read

The governing body of Keelman’s Way School is set to create a ‘satellite site’ at the former South Shields School to enable a further 16 students to receive their schooling within the borough.

The school, which caters for children with learning disabilities between the ages of two and 19, will be based in the same place as the Epinay School but the new provision will be completely separate.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, has highlighted that the additional school places will make a big difference to some families in the borough.

Additional school spaces for children with special needs in South Tyneside will be available from September. Photo: Getty Images.Additional school spaces for children with special needs in South Tyneside will be available from September. Photo: Getty Images.
Additional school spaces for children with special needs in South Tyneside will be available from September. Photo: Getty Images.
She said: “I am delighted that the statutory consultation is now complete and that we received no objections.

“This scheme which will make a huge difference to some of our families with children with additional needs.

“The move means that from the start of the new school year, more of our children with special needs will be able to receive their education within South Tyneside which is such good news.

“We are committed to helping all our residents stay healthy and well and this scheme demonstrates that we are delivering on this ambition.”

The additioanl spaces also means that South Tyneside Council can reduce the amount of lengthy home-to-school journeys and therefore, will help towards the local authority’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Related topics:South TynesideStudents