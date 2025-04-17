More than 200 deliberate fires have been started in South Tyneside since March 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The borough has seen a rise in deliberate fires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and South Tyneside Council have issued a warning following a rise in deliberate fires across the borough.

Firefighters, alongside the local authority, are urging residents and businesses to be extra vigilant after recent figures show an increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) deliberate fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TWFRS has stated that the increase relates to deliberate grassland, loose refuse, and tree shrub fires - with 207 incidents reported between March 2 and April 16.

By comparison to the same period in 2024, there were only 73 incidents reported.

South Tyneside has seen a rise in deliberate fires since the start of March 2025. | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, has highlighted the danger that setting deliberate fires poses to the local community.

He said: “Deliberate fires don’t only create danger for residents and businesses in the surrounding communities, they also generate risk to life for the fire setters themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If our firefighters are dealing with incidents regarding deliberate fire setting, it means that when a fire in a building or other emergency is reported to us our resources are elsewhere, which could prove fatal.

“These particular incidents tend to increase during the half term holidays so we would urge parents and guardians to know where your children are during these times.

“We would even encourage people to look at what events and clubs are being delivered in the local community over the school holidays.”

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, has stated that more police officers will be deployed to problem areas in an effort to identify those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “While we understand that there are large groups of youths who gather socially and just want to hang about with their friends, it is the minority of individuals who do not consider the danger that they are putting themselves in as well as others when they are setting fires.

“We have made safe the areas that need attention until repairs can be made.

“The Community Safety Partnership is deploying more officers through Project Shield to identify these few people who are causing the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work hand-in-hand with the fire, police and other partners, community groups and schools to take an early intervention and preventative approach as well as raising awareness about the consequences of anti-social behaviour and its effect on victims.

“There are plenty of positive activities that youths can engage in throughout the borough rather than causing ASB and criminal damage to their area.”

If anyone has information about incidents in their local area, they can report issues to FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.