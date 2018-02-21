More than 30 arrests after car crime crackdown across Sunderland and South Tyneside

A car crime crackdown across Sunderland and South Tyneside has seen more than 30 arrests so far this year.

The arrests come as police continue to crackdown on opportunist thieves targeting unlocked vehicles, or those with valuables on display.

Police are encouraging members of the public to play their part and make sure they make it difficult for thieves.

Motorists are reminded to always lock the vehicle when they leave it unattended, even if it is only for a short while. Valuable items should not be left on display.

To help reinforce the message, police will be in The Bridges Shopping Centre tomorrow afternoon, offering crime prevention advice to shoppers.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison has recently joined Southern Area Command as Sunderland Communities Chief Inspector and is keen members of the public take heed of the advice police are offering.

She said: "It seems basic to ask people to lock their cars when they leave it unattended but the number of incidents that are reported to us where a car has been broken into or stolen after being left unlocked tells us that people are not taking note of basic crime prevention measures.

"It takes the click of a button to lock the car, and a few seconds to double check the door before you walk away, but it could ultimately help prevent the owner from being a victim of crime.

"Likewise, removing any valuables from view takes away the temptation for any opportunist thief looking for easy pickings."

Police are also encouraging local residents to come forward and report any suspicious activity to them and are spreading a 'see it, say it' message.

Ch Insp Rennison added: "We want members of the public to come forward and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to us, every call counts and could really make a difference. If people see someone trying car doors, or lurking around parked cars, we want to hear from them."

The arrests include a range of offences connected to car crime including theft from motor vehicle, vehicle damage and theft of motor vehicle.

For more crime prevention advice visit the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk