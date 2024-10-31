More than 50 women take on a South Shields fun run to promote winter safety campaign

A South Shields running club has held a fun run to promote women’s safety when exercising in the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run Eat Sleep, a running club based in South Shields, held a ladies run on Monday, October 28, to support This Girl Can’s #LetsLiftTheCurfew campaign.

The aim of the fun run was to draw attention to the need for women’s safety when exercising in the winter months, especially now the clocks have gone back meaning fewer daylight hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event invited women from across the borough and the wider North East to take part in a 1km, 2km or 3km run.

More than 50 women have taken part in a South Shields fun run to promote safety during the darker nights. | Run Eat Sleep

It was led by Run Eat Sleep’s Luke Adams, with support from Fiona Hayton, Alison Emslie and Julie Nowlin.

More than 50 ladies wearing reflective clothing gathered next to the Sanddancer, on South Shields seafront, to take part in the event.

Speaking afterwards, Luke hopes that the event will inspire more women to take up running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “We had over 50 ladies take part and it was great to see everyone enjoying the benefits of exercising together and sharing ideas on how to keep safe when running in winter.

“We hope this run inspires more women to start running as part of a group for the physical and mental benefits.”

Run Eat Sleep hosts ladies and beginner runs on Mondays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 5.50pm, with group runs also taking place on Wednesdays at 6pm.

You can find out more about Run Eat Sleep by visiting: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/.