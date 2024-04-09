Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The borough played host to more than 500 bikers on Saturday, April 6, as Iron City Motorcycles held its launch party for its new dealership in Jarrow.

The company, which is based in Gateshead and Leeds, now has a new home on Shaftesbury Avenue, in the Simonside Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new dealership will be offering the choice of new and used iconic motorbike brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield - with Iron City Motorcycles recently being authorised as KTM’s latest dealer.

More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.

Sohail Khan, managing director of Iron City Motorcycles, has expressed his joy at being able to bring the company to South Tyneside.

He said: “We’re very excited to be bringing KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS back to the North East.

“Being a family business and part of the North East for over 40 years, we are proud to be serving South Shields, as we once did as Jennings.

Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Launching Iron City South Shields marks the next step in our dream in creating state of the art destinations for bikers and those involved in the motorcycle scene to come and be a part of our community.”

Visitors to the dealership’s launch party were treated to an impressive display of a KTM MotoGP bike and a GASGAS 450 Dakar rally bike.

There was also a special guest appearance Lyndon Poskitt, a motorcycle racer and world traveller, who gave a Q&A session detailing his 20-year experience of working with the KTM brand.

Visitors to the dealership will be able to test drive and purchase new and used KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield motorcycles. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iron City Motorcycles South Shields is open between 9am and 6pm from Tuesday to Friday and from 9am until 5pm on Saturdays.