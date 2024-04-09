More than 500 bikers descend on South Tyneside for the opening of a new motorbike dealership

Over 500 bikers attended the launch party of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside.
By Ryan Smith
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The borough played host to more than 500 bikers on Saturday, April 6, as Iron City Motorcycles held its launch party for its new dealership in Jarrow.

The company, which is based in Gateshead and Leeds, now has a new home on Shaftesbury Avenue, in the Simonside Industrial Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new dealership will be offering the choice of new and used iconic motorbike brands such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield - with Iron City Motorcycles recently being authorised as KTM’s latest dealer.

More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
More than 500 bikers descended on South Tyneside for the launch party of Iron City Motorcycle's new dealership. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.

Sohail Khan, managing director of Iron City Motorcycles, has expressed his joy at being able to bring the company to South Tyneside.

He said: “We’re very excited to be bringing KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS back to the North East.

“Being a family business and part of the North East for over 40 years, we are proud to be serving South Shields, as we once did as Jennings.

Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
Lyndon Poskitt (left) and General Manager Richard White cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the opening of Iron City Motorcycles in South Tyneside. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Launching Iron City South Shields marks the next step in our dream in creating state of the art destinations for bikers and those involved in the motorcycle scene to come and be a part of our community.” 

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters to receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts

Visitors to the dealership’s launch party were treated to an impressive display of a KTM MotoGP bike and a GASGAS 450 Dakar rally bike.

There was also a special guest appearance Lyndon Poskitt, a motorcycle racer and world traveller, who gave a Q&A session detailing his 20-year experience of working with the KTM brand.

Visitors to the dealership will be able to test drive and purchase new and used KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield motorcycles. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.Visitors to the dealership will be able to test drive and purchase new and used KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield motorcycles. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
Visitors to the dealership will be able to test drive and purchase new and used KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Royal Enfield motorcycles. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iron City Motorcycles South Shields is open between 9am and 6pm from Tuesday to Friday and from 9am until 5pm on Saturdays.

You can find out more about Iron City Motorcycles by visiting: https://www.ironcitymotorcycles.co.uk/.

Related topics:South TynesideDealershipGatesheadLeedsSouth ShieldsNorth East