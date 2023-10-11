Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holistic health service based in South Shields, are expanding their business to support the community.

Serenity Wellness Centre, which is located on Fowler Street offers various services geared towards the mind, body and soul including reiki, life coaching and more.

Now, the business have announced a brand-new venture as they are set to open Serenity Wellness Centre, Crystal and Crafts, which will serve as a community hub, as well as a gift shop selling handmade items such as crystals and holistic products made by fellow local businesses.

Managing director, Stephanie Brown, said: “Serenity Wellness Centre, Crystals and Crafts is more than just a retail store; it will act as a hub for local crafters and individuals interested in arts and crafts, providing them with an opportunity to showcase and sell their creations.

“Our goal is to offer a platform for creativity, encourage mental well-being, and foster a sense of community bonding through crafting.

“One of our objectives is to support local crafters by offering them a space to display and sell their work. We believe in the power of promoting local talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community. By highlighting their skills and craftsmanship, we hope to contribute towards their success and encourage the growth of small-scale businesses.”

Serenity Wellness Centre, Crystal and Crafts will also be used to deliver craft workshops to people of all ages and skill levels.

Stephanie explained: “These workshops aim to create a space for artistic exploration, personal growth, and community building.

“We envision them as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to develop their creativity and connect with others who share their passion for creating crafts.”