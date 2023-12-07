Morrisons explain temporary closure of Jarrow store
Customers were turned away at the store on Wednesday morning.
Morrisons have told the public why the businesses Jarrow supermarket was closed to customers on the morning of Wednesday, December 6.
Customers reported being told they were unable to enter the store by both staff and security with no explanation.
The public were unable to use the shop for around an hour and a half on Wednesday afternoon.
A Morrisons spokesperson said: "The store closed at 10am for a short period on Wednesday morning due to unforeseen technical maintenance work, and was back open to customers at 11.30am.
"We would apologise to any customers affected during that time."
All services at the store are now at full capacity again.