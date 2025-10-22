Morrisons makes ‘difficult decision’ over the future of its South Shields café

Morrisons has revealed the future of its South Shields café.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket giant Morrisons has said it is taking the “difficult decision” to close its café at the South Shields store, on Ocean Road.

The decision has been made due to the performance of the café “remaining challenged” - with the venue set to close at the end of this month (October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Morrisons has confirmed to the Shields Gazette the decision does mean some members of staff are at risk of redundancy but the supermarket chain has stated that it will work to find potential redeployment opportunities within the wider business.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “The performance of the Morrisons Café in South Shields - which is located on the High Street and is held under a separate lease - remains challenged.

“Following a thorough review, we have therefore taken the difficult decision to exercise the break clause in the lease and close the café this October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regrettably this does mean that some colleagues are being put at risk of redundancy and we will be working closely to support them and identify potential redeployment opportunities within the wider Morrisons business.”