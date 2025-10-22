Morrisons makes ‘difficult decision’ over the future of its South Shields café
Supermarket giant Morrisons has said it is taking the “difficult decision” to close its café at the South Shields store, on Ocean Road.
The decision has been made due to the performance of the café “remaining challenged” - with the venue set to close at the end of this month (October).
Morrisons has confirmed to the Shields Gazette the decision does mean some members of staff are at risk of redundancy but the supermarket chain has stated that it will work to find potential redeployment opportunities within the wider business.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “The performance of the Morrisons Café in South Shields - which is located on the High Street and is held under a separate lease - remains challenged.
“Following a thorough review, we have therefore taken the difficult decision to exercise the break clause in the lease and close the café this October.
“Regrettably this does mean that some colleagues are being put at risk of redundancy and we will be working closely to support them and identify potential redeployment opportunities within the wider Morrisons business.”