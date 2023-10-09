Mortimer Community College reveals expansion plans in order to take on more pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed to extend Mortimer Community College, on Reading Road, in order to accommodate more students.

The plans are proposing the addition of specialist teaching classrooms at the school with the aim of increasing the school’s Pupil Admission Numbers (PAN) from 1,050 to 1,200 by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will involve the construction of a new building, which will house classrooms for ICT, science, art, technology and maths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hignett, head teacher at Mortimer Community College, has told parents in a letter how the school intends to increase pupil numbers in the coming years.

Mortimer Community College. Photo: Google Maps.

The letter said: “As you know, over the last seven years the school has improved significantly, and we now have 240 students attending in Year 7, with waiting lists for other years groups.

“To meet demand, and to ensure class sizes do not increase, the school now requires additional, specialist teaching classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new building will include extra science, ICT, art, maths and technology classrooms.

“The increase in our PAN was agreed to commence from September 2023, with a staggered approach for each new academic year that attends the school.

“Our PAN will ultimately increase from 1,050 to 1,200 by the year 2028. This would be an increase of 25 students per year group over a five-year period.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head teacher also stated that a pre-application inquiry has been issued for the school’s extension; however, a formal planning permission application is yet to be submitted to South Tyneside Council.