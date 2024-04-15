Mortorcyclist dies after South Tyneside A19 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in South Tyneside has sadly died.

At 10.40pm on Friday, April 12, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound, close to the slip road with Lindisfarne Roundabout, in Jarrow.

It was reported that, for reasons yet to be established, a Mitsubishi Outlander car had collided with an off-road electric motorcycle.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle – a man aged 30 – sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident. He was taken to hospital and, despite the efforts of medical staff, he sadly passed away yesterday (Sunday) morning.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a woman in her 40s, remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital but later discharged.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Andrew McNally, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away.

“We will offer them all of the support they need.”

Sgt McNally added: “A full investigation into the collision is ongoing as we look to ascertain exactly what took place.

“I would urge members of the public who have information about what happened – no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be – to contact us as soon as they can.”

Witnesses should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240412-1243.