Mosaic celebrating Hebburn’s rich history is set to be unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new mosaic celebrating Hebburn’s history is coming to the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council and The Cultural Spring Charity are preparing to unveil a brand new mosaic in Hebburn.

The unique piece of art is set to celebrate the rich history of the town, its key industries and the individuals who have helped to shape its identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and reflects themes of history, innovation, civic pride, and community, all identified through extensive public consultation.

The mosaic highlights the town’s industrial heritage, such as mining and shipbuilding, while honouring local figures such as Elizabeth Shaw and Arthur Holmes.

A new mosaic that includes Arthur Holmes is set to be unveiled in Hebburn. | Other 3rd Party

The artwork is also designed to serve is inspiration to the Hebburn’s future by involving local schools and residents to align with the UKSPF’s goal to build pride and place across the country.

Svetlana Kondakova-Muir, a respected mosaic artist, was selected by a community panel to lead the project - with Svetlana collaborating with community groups and Hebburn Lakes, Keelman’s Way School, and St Aloysius to create self-portraits that symbolise the future innovators of Hebburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Svetlana commented: “It has been a real honour to work on this project.

“Hebburn has a rich history, full of interesting people who have shaped the town in different ways, leaving a lasting impression on generations to come.

“I have loved creating portraits of some of these characters, alongside other elements from past and present which help to tell the unique story of Hebburn.

Local community groups and schools were involved in the creation of the mosaic. | Other 3rd Party

“I have particularly enjoyed working with the local school children, the resulting self-portraits are wonderful, they complete the narrative and the mural.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport at South Tyneside Council, has expressed her joy in how the mural has turned out.

She added: “This fabulous piece of art celebrates Hebburn’s history and heritage and the people who have helped shape the town.

“We know from the public consultation we carried out in Our Hebburn Conversation that many people thought the town would benefit from public art and sculpture and this mosaic will provide a real focal point in the community.

“I’m sure the children and other residents who have been involved in creating it will be proud to see if for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Scarr, Project Coordinator at The Cultural Spring, heaped praise on Svetlana for her work in ensuring that the artwork can be something that the town will be proud of.

Renowned artist Svetlana Kondakova-Muir has led the project. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “This has been a wonderful commission to engage with local communities and schools. Svetlana has gone above and beyond to incorporate elements that truly capture the history of Hebburn.

“Her workshops with the schools were a wonderful and creative experience, and I hope the children will enjoy seeing their portraits for many years to come.”

The mosaic will be installed and unveiled in Hebburn in the coming weeks.