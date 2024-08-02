Mosque under attack as yobs target Sunderland city centre in protest

FAR-RIGHT protestors in Sunderland have launched an attack on a police car as it stood in traffic, writes Alethea Farline.

The thugs smashed a window before others piled in and began launching drinks and yelling at officers. The car eventually managed to drive off.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Keel Square in the city this evening (FRI) in response to the Southport stabbings.

Crowds of demonstrators, many wearing balaclavas, waved England flags while clapping and sipping pints of beer.

Passing cars beeped their horns in support of the rally, evoking cheers and whistles from the hoards.

One local said: "The central mosque is a 15 minute walk away. We worry about the community.

Protesters gather in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

"They have brought police in from Newcastle.

"It's really concerning that loads of cars are beeping and are supporting them.

"I expected a large volume of people but it's concerning that there are children in the crowd.

"I've seen kids who are six or seven. I can see balaclava teenagers.

"There are cops with tear gas strapped to them."

Another added: "They are going to kick off. This will be like Hartlepool and Southport in a couple of hours.

"There are children who are being radicalised.

"It's very concerning."

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (JUL 29).

Axel Rudakubana, 17, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (TUES) where a judge ruled his identity could be made public.

He has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager was born in Cardiff, but false information about his immigration status spread on social media.

Riots followed the tragedies in the town in which 53 police officers were injured and eight were treated in hospital suffering from serious injuries. Three police dogs were also injured.

City mosque comes under attack from yobs

VIOLENT yobs lobbed bricks at police after they marched to a local mosque.

The angry mob descended upon Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa after parading through the city centre.

Riot police and horses formed a barricade around the religious temple, braced for attack.

Bricks, poppers and plant pots were hurled at the officers.

Shoppers cowered in a nearby Aldi, too scared to leave, while elsewhere dung from police horses was thrown at officers.