Motorbike rider left with serious injuries following a collision in South Shields
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in South Shields.
Emergency services were called to Fitzpatrick Place, in South Shields, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 29, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that the incident involved a motorbike and a car.
The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries - with the Great North Air Ambulance also attending the incident.
A police cordon was put in place while emergency services worked at the scene.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.25pm yesterday (Tuesday) police received a report via the ambulance service of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a car on Fitzpatrick Place in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended the scene where the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230829-0779.”