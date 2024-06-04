Motorists set for Tyne Tunnel disruption with partial closure set to last to 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyne Tunnel northbound will be closed every weekend for 35 weeks.

Motorists are set for yet more headaches with the news the Tyne Tunnel will partially close for nearly a year.

Weekend closures of the Tyne Tunnel northbound will come into effect this week- the start of 35 weeks of disruption.

From Friday, June 7, the northbound tunnel will be closed at weekends, starting 8pm each Friday until 6am on Monday to allow for scheduled maintenance work.

The works will run until March 3, 2025.

Tyne Tunnel, South Tyneside entrance

Whilst the closure is in place, drivers will share the southbound tunnel, with a single lane directing traffic north and the other south.

The tunnels will operate normally outside of these hours, as well as remaining open on the Great North Run weekend and three weekends across the festive period.

Adrian Wallace, chief executive officer at TT2, said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by what is essential maintenance that will ensure that the tunnels continue to serve our region safely and efficiently for many years to come. The programme of maintenance has been phased as a series of weekend closures, intended to minimise disruption to travelling public when other similar scale works are being undertaken across the region.

"Weekday customers should not see any impact on travel times but traffic may be heavier than usual when travelling at peak times on Saturdays and Sundays. We are investing heavily in a major communications campaign to let people know about the partial closure periods in advance and help minimise disruption throughout."