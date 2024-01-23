Mouth Of The Tyne Festival announces Britpop favourites Ocean Colour Scene as second headliners
The Britpop band are the second act announced as part of the event's concert season.
Ocean Colour Scene have been announced as the second major headliner for the 2024 edition of Mouth Of the Tyne Festival.
The festival, which is run as a series of one-off headline shows, has previously seen acts such as Sam Fender, Keane, Siouxsie Sioux and The Proclaimers with the Birmingham locals the newest band to announce a show at the event.
All shows take place at Tynemouth Priory in North Tyneside.
The buildup to this year's festivities kicked off late last year when 80s pop star Rick Astley was announced to headline a day at the event, supported by Liverpudlian band The Lightning Seeds.
While Astley's show on Friday, July 12 has already sold out, Ocean Colour Scene will be supported by Roachford on Thursday, July 11.
The Britpop band from the Midlands have 11 albums to their name and rose to fame thanks to their second album Moseley Shoals, which was released in 1996 and reached number two in the UK album charts. Their following album, Marchin' Already reached the top spot.
They are best known for their songs The Day We Caught The Train, The Roverboat Song, Travellers Tune and The Circle.
Tickets for the Ocean Colour Scene gig at Mouth Of The Tyne go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.