Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ray Spencer MBE is stepping down as executive director at The Customs House after 25 years in the post.

Spencer took to social media last night to share the news of his departure only to be met with outpourings of love and admiration from members of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was awarded an MBE in 2010 for his services to the arts and the Freedom of the Borough in 2022 for championing South Tyneside's culture sector.

Oh Ray, I remember how the 1980s had left this area on its knees, our identity - folk who built ships, mined coal, made things - stripped from us. You and the Customs House did so much to make us feel we mattered again. You’ll be missed hinny x https://t.co/yxm4c7gOOK — Janis Blower (@Just_JanisB) January 11, 2024

"Yes it’s True I am stepping down from Executive Director post [The Customs House] WEF 31/3/2024," Spencer posted to X. "I first worked there in 1995 I still had hair & a waist. I was overjoyed to be appointed as Director in 1999. It amazes me that we do so much in a building with so many constraints.

"I love our talent development giving opportunity to so many regardless of age. You need someone to take a chance on you at some time in life & I am delighted we have done this for so many. This is what I’ll miss most.

"From the youngest performer to well established creatives who need someone to believe in their dream [The Customs House] has done this often without the noise that better funded venues often create, because it’s about the look at us not the look at them!

Ray Spencer MBE receives the Freedom of the Borough of South Tyneside, from Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, at South Shields Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The joy of seeing a labelled individual amaze their family & coworkers by showing what their perspective on situations can bring to our greater good Filled my heart with joy. As did seeing a seasoned professional want an organisation to believe in them & share the mutual joy.

Mr South Shields @rayspencermbe



What a difference you have made to South Tyneside!



The @thecustomshouse & borough owes you a great debt of gratitude. You have brought joy, laughter and entertainment and kept the charity & cultural heart of this great town going.



Thank you! X https://t.co/vtL79kENDM — Stephanie Finnon (@stephfinnon) January 10, 2024

"Living is South Shields most of my life, being born in a post war council house and being eternally grateful for the values my working class routes gave me I have always suffered from an impostor's syndrome.

"Never greater than the day I found myself in the boardroom of ACE Great Peter’s Street Westminster arguing why The Customs House should be allowed to join the recovery fund. One of many “Cap in Hand” occasions I’ve had, arguing why other people should love [The Customs House] as much as I do.

"Sometimes I’ve wanted to walk away because it’s not a job it’s a vocation running a local arts centre, you are always fighting for a resource many argue is a luxury. But the highs are huge,see any audience of parents celebrating their child’s performance & you would know.

If you listed the true legends of the North East, @rayspencermbe would be up in the highest echelons - not someone I know personally, but the difference he’s made to the happiness of thousands of people is clear in everything you see and read about him and what he does #chapeau https://t.co/AtGuLNZQaR — Julian Christopher (@JulianFootprint) January 10, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lows are equally challenging and so many of those are imposed & out of our control. The Customs House brings Joy & Opportunity to so many & I am proud to have worked with so many exceptional people thank you [South Tyneside Council] for your continued support Many bigger authorities walked away from Culture you never did and as a result we now have four [Arts Council England] funded organisations working in the Borough. [The Customs House] survived because of committed trustees (get involved) & the ownership of the people it’s serves. I look forward to being one of their number!"