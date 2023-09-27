Multi-million pound Extra Care scheme in Hebburn gets the green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £26m development which will see an Extra Care scheme delivered in Hebburn town centre has been approved by South Tyneside Council’s planning committee.

The development from Karbon Homes will see 95 affordable homes, consisting of 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed apartments, built on the site behind Hebburn Central.

Karbon Homes has also confirmed that 17 of the apartments will be specialist dementia apartments.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, has welcomed the planning decision from South Tyneside Council.

A CGI of how the Hebburn Extra Care scheme could look. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “We’re pleased to hear the news that our Hebburn Gardens Extra Care development has been given the planning go ahead, providing modern, high-quality homes that will help meet the demand for specialist housing in the South Tyneside area.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership with South Tyneside Council, to help ensure local residents have access to affordable housing that provides them with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.”

Alongside the approved plans, two more Extra Care schemes, delivered as a partnership between Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, could take shape in the borough.

The three schemes will aim to deliver up to 300 new homes to help address the lack of affordable specialist accommodation options throughout South Tyneside.

Building more housing of this type forms part of the Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, commented: "This is excellent news and means we can now start putting these exciting plans into action.

“One of our key ambitions is for people to stay healthy and well throughout their lives. Residents have told us that they would prefer to live independently in the community for as long as possible, rather than going into residential care, and it is this kind of affordable, specialist accommodation that will enable people to do that.

“This scheme will allow not just older people, but younger adults with care needs to live in their local community with support.”