Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amie John, a mum-of-three from Gateshead, is trying to help people across South Tyneside to lose weight after she dropped more than two stone.

The 40-year-old weighed 12 stone at her heaviest but being only 4ft 11” tall, she was buying size 16 clothes and became embarrassed about her size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She even stopped going out with her friedns and socialising due to a fear of being judged by others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was the fear of dropping her then baby, Alex, while carrying him upstairs due to getting breathless that made her join Slimming World and lose the weight.

Amie John is trying to help others to lose weight after going on her own journey. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

After transforming her life through Slimming World, Amie is now wanting to help others by holding a class in Bensham on a Wednesday evening and in Low fell on Saturday mornings, as well as supporting a team of five consultants who run 12 groups in Boldon and South Tyneside.

She said: “Before Slimming World, my typical day of meals would be a buttered bacon sandwich in a white bun, full fat lucozade and sweets to get through the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would be followed by snacking on chocolate and crisps and a sandwich or chips for lunch. Evening meals would often be a Chinese or Indian takeaway.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Now I cook from scratch alongside my three children and adapt family favourite meals such as mince and dumplings to fit in with food optimising by filling up on lots of lower calorie options called ‘Free and Speed foods’, plus lots of protein.

“When snacking, I now choose fruit or fat free yoghurts and even while socialising opts for healthier choices from the menu.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with joining Slimming World, Amie also incorporated more phyiscal activity into her daily routine to help with her weight loss journey.

She added: “I used Slimming World’s activity programme called ‘Body Magic’ which meets you at your own pace.

“Now I easily surpass 10,000 steps a day and run 5k to 10k around three times a week.

Amie lost her weight by joining Slimming World and becoming more active. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“I’m also encouraging my children to by more active by coming along on dog walks, taking them to the trampoline park or even playing Just Dance on the Nintendo Switch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of her role in supporting Slimming World consultants in South Tyneside, she is now looking for others who want to become consultants in the borough.

The role is part-time, with the potential to earn between £100 to £400 a week for working 10 to 20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.