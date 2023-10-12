Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mural at an underpass, off Hopkins Walk in Biddick Hall, has been officially unveiled, with the artwork paying tribute to both individuals and iconic places/events in South Tyneside.

The project is the result of a collective effort from Anne Walsh, councillor for the Biddick Hall and All Saints ward, The Hut Youth Group, based at Chuter Ede, and South Tyneside Homes.

Cllr Anne Walsh at the entrance to the mural, just off Hopkins Walk in Biddick Hall.

Cllr Walsh has told the Shields Gazette why she wanted to get the project up and running, as well as revealing how pleased she is with the final outcome.

She said: “It has been on my bucket list for a long time and the idea came about just before the Covid lockdown.

“I could see that the underpass did not feel a safe place to walk through, especially if you’re a young family or a lone woman, it was quite intimidating and unkept.

The mural pays tribute to Chloe and Liam.

“So I got The Hut involved who are a set of 13 to 16-year-olds who are creative and enjoy getting involved with all kinds of projects.

“We also got South Tyneside Homes involved with Gavin Buckingham, who has done other murals in South Tyneside, to work with the young people to create the mural over the summer.

“People on the estate are absolutely delighted with it, I think it is a great asset to the estate and I often come down with the dog on weekends just to check that it is still okay.

“It just lifts the whole area and it is a wonderful entrance to the nature reserve and up to the Metro station at Brockley Whins.”

All four members of Little Mix are also included in the new artwork.

Portraits of Little Mix can be seen in the mural, with two of the members being from South Shields, as well as a tribute to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, the teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

Cllr Walsh explained that it was important to everyone involved with the project to include a tribute to the young couple in the artwork.

She added: “They are linked to the estate and they are never to be forgotten so it will really important to have them included.

Various landmarks and events linked to South Tyneside feature.

“Young people still think about them, they are educated about what happened to them and the town will always embrace them - the mural is proof of that.”

