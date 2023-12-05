The man pleaded guilty to assault on an emergency worker.

HMP Frankland in County Durham.

A murderer who attacked a prison officer in a top security jail has been told his punishment is unlikely to make the "slightest difference" to the time he spends behind bars.

Lifer Dillon Zambon, 25, lashed out at a guard at HMP Frankland, in County Durham, and left him with a black eye, bruising around his throat and cuts and bruises to his wrist, back and ribs.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Zambon, who was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in June 2018 after being convicted of murder, pleaded guilty to assault on an emergency worker and was sentenced to a nine-week jail term.

Judge Robert Adams told him: "I will be very surprised if it makes the slightest difference to your release provisions."

Prosecutor Martin Towers told the court on May 21 last year Zambon had been seen in "animated" discussion with other prison guards and had been told to go to his cell on F-wing.

The victim, who had previously had no problems with Zambon, became involved to help and the killer initially appeared to comply.

But Mr Towers said: "There came a point where Mr Zambon stopped co-operating and said he wasn't going behind his door.

"The officer said he put a guiding arm on Mr Zambon's right arm."

Mr Towers said Zambon then responded by striking the officer across the face and a "melee" broke out.

During the trouble, the officer was struck again and Zambon had him in a headlock.

The court heard another prisoner stepped in with a "rugby tackle" and those involved fell over, which brought the incident to a stop.

Mr Towers said the injured officer had known Zambon for around two years and thought they had a good relationship, which meant the attack came a shock.