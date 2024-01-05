Must-see theatre shows taking place in South Shields in 2024

There is something for everyone to see this year in South Shields.

We have now entered into a New Year, with many exciting events to look forward to.

For theatre lovers in South Shields, a full programme of shows have already been confirmed to be taking place in top theatre venues The Customs House and the Westovians - with many more to come during the year.

Check out our guide to theatre shows you can watch in South Shields this year.

The Customs House

What: Circus of Horrors - Cabaret of Curiosities

When: Friday, February 16

Price: From £23

As seen on Britain's Got Talent, the Circus of Horrors will bring a theatre show to The Customs House packed with magic, circus acts, and much more.

What: Dennis’ Chocolatey Adventures

When: Tuesday, February 20 to Thursday, February 22

Price: From £12.50

Pantomime favourite Dennis will return for a kid-friendly show during half term, which will see him embark on an Easter-themed adventure.

What: Bite Me by Reece Connolly

When: Thursday, February 29

Price: From £3

The Customs House’s Junior Youth group will be performing Bite Me by Reece Connolly, a show which brings aliens, time travel, and music together - inspired by 80s sci-fi movies.

What: The Importance of Being…Earnest?

When: Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9

Price: From £26

Straight from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Importance of Being…Earnest? is a show which puts a twist on a traditional Oscar Wilde play.

What: The Periodicals by Sian Owen

When: Tuesday, March 12

Price: From £3

The Periodicals by Sian Owen is a show set in the near future, which will follow a group of young people living in a rubbish dump.

What: Little Red Riding Hood

When: Saturday, March 30 to Saturday, April 6

Price: From £15.50

Little Red Riding Hood is The Customs House’s Easter pantomime, which will re-tell the story of Red Riding Hood, with familiar faces set to return.

What: Dear Zoo

When: Friday, April 26 to Saturday, April 27

Price: From £11

The timeless classic children’s book Dear Zoo has been adapted for the stage for an educational yet fun production that the kids will enjoy!

What: Mother Goose

When: Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, January 5

Price: From £12

The Christmas pantomime at The Customs House has already been confirmed. For 2024, the theatre is producing a re-telling of Mother Goose - with a South Shields twist. Familiar faces such as Dame Bella and Cousin Dennis are sure to feature.

Ray Spencer as Dame Bella and Glen Townsend as Dennis.

Westovians

What: Frozen Jr

When: Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 24

Price: From £12

Drama Geeks will be putting on a junior production of Frozen, and will take to the Westovians stage. The well-known Disney story follows sisters Elsa and Anna, and the ice powers Elsa possesses.

What: Jack and the Beanstalk

When: TBC

Price: TBC

Jack and the Beanstalk is a pantomime production from the Westovians. Telling the traditional story of the young man and his adventure.

What: Stags & Hens

When: TBC

Price: From £12