Must-see theatre shows taking place in South Shields in 2024
There is something for everyone to see this year in South Shields.
We have now entered into a New Year, with many exciting events to look forward to.
For theatre lovers in South Shields, a full programme of shows have already been confirmed to be taking place in top theatre venues The Customs House and the Westovians - with many more to come during the year.
Check out our guide to theatre shows you can watch in South Shields this year.
The Customs House
What: Circus of Horrors - Cabaret of Curiosities
When: Friday, February 16
Price: From £23
As seen on Britain's Got Talent, the Circus of Horrors will bring a theatre show to The Customs House packed with magic, circus acts, and much more.
What: Dennis’ Chocolatey Adventures
When: Tuesday, February 20 to Thursday, February 22
Price: From £12.50
Pantomime favourite Dennis will return for a kid-friendly show during half term, which will see him embark on an Easter-themed adventure.
What: Bite Me by Reece Connolly
When: Thursday, February 29
Price: From £3
The Customs House’s Junior Youth group will be performing Bite Me by Reece Connolly, a show which brings aliens, time travel, and music together - inspired by 80s sci-fi movies.
What: The Importance of Being…Earnest?
When: Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9
Price: From £26
Straight from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Importance of Being…Earnest? is a show which puts a twist on a traditional Oscar Wilde play.
What: The Periodicals by Sian Owen
When: Tuesday, March 12
Price: From £3
The Periodicals by Sian Owen is a show set in the near future, which will follow a group of young people living in a rubbish dump.
What: Little Red Riding Hood
When: Saturday, March 30 to Saturday, April 6
Price: From £15.50
Little Red Riding Hood is The Customs House’s Easter pantomime, which will re-tell the story of Red Riding Hood, with familiar faces set to return.
What: Dear Zoo
When: Friday, April 26 to Saturday, April 27
Price: From £11
The timeless classic children’s book Dear Zoo has been adapted for the stage for an educational yet fun production that the kids will enjoy!
What: Mother Goose
When: Thursday, November 12 to Sunday, January 5
Price: From £12
The Christmas pantomime at The Customs House has already been confirmed. For 2024, the theatre is producing a re-telling of Mother Goose - with a South Shields twist. Familiar faces such as Dame Bella and Cousin Dennis are sure to feature.
Westovians
What: Frozen Jr
When: Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, March 24
Price: From £12
Drama Geeks will be putting on a junior production of Frozen, and will take to the Westovians stage. The well-known Disney story follows sisters Elsa and Anna, and the ice powers Elsa possesses.
What: Jack and the Beanstalk
When: TBC
Price: TBC
Jack and the Beanstalk is a pantomime production from the Westovians. Telling the traditional story of the young man and his adventure.
What: Stags & Hens
When: TBC
Price: From £12
Created by Willy Russell and adapted by the Westovians, Stags & Hens is a comedy performance depicting a pre-wedding night out.