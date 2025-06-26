Finley’s fight against cancer GoFundMe

A South Shields couple is appealing for help after their 13-month-old baby was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Marc Robson, 32, and Melinda Garrett are now living a reality which ‘no parent wants to imagine’, as they do all they can to support their son Finley as he undergoes treatment for an extremely rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour).

“It started in April,” said Marc, 32. “He couldn’t hold any food or drinks down and was throwing it up everywhere, so we called 111 and were referred to the pharmacists who told us that it’s what kids do and it would pass. But he kept on being sick, so we took him to the GP and to Durham Hospital, who told us to change him back to formula. But it didn’t help.

“Three weeks ago, he actually sicked up blood,” Marc adds. “We took him to hospital and they took him for a CT brain scan and that’s when they found a tumour. It was in the cerebellum which was putting pressure on the part of the brain which controls reflux, which is why he was being sick. The day after, he had his first surgery to remove the tumour.”

Surgeons at Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle removed the tumour from Finley’s brain but, due to its location and how it was attached, cells were left behind. The tumour was then taken for testing, which enabled doctors to narrow it down to one of four different types of tumour, all of which were aggressive.

More complications then arose as fluid started leaking from Finley’s head wound as a result of it not draining properly, necessitating a second brain operation. That’s when Marc and Melinda got the news - Finley’s tumour was ATRP, one of the most aggressive brain cancers which can grow quickly and spread to other parts of the body.

With chemotherapy set to begin on Monday and some of Finley’s spinal fluid having been taken away for testing to ascertain whether the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body, Marc says it’s the kind of scenario every parent dreads and that what makes it even more devastating is how unexpected it was.

“Our families typically live long and healthy lives but, as the doctor said, we unfortunately won’t ever know why God’s chosen Finley when he’s so young and hasn’t done anything to anybody,” said Marc. “I wouldn't wish getting the news we got on my worst enemy.

“When people have asked me how we’re coping, the only thing I can describe it as is an out of body experience,” he added. “When we were told about the tumour, it was like I was looking down at me and my partner and the specialists getting the news - it only really hit me once I started to ring family to tell them.

“The time of the day we feel most down about it all is at evening when the day settles down, you go to sleep, it’s dark, friends and family are all asleep, and you don’t have anybody to talk to. That’s when your mind goes and it really gets to you as you’re trying to switch off.”

With their time now filled with hospital stays, procedures, and treatments, Melinda has also had to stop working to be by Finley’s side full-time, resulting in the loss of a major part of their household income. As a result, the couple have set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise £11,000 to cover the mounting costs.

They are humbly requesting financial support for things such as travel expenses for hospital visits and specialist appointments; parking fees during long hospital stays; everyday living expenses, such as groceries, utilities, and bills while we focus on caring for Finley; and unexpected costs that arise as they navigate treatments and time away from work.

“I just wanted to thank people who have already donated - we’ve been blown away,” said Marc of the fundraiser. “Our places of work have also been so supportive and flexible with me, and the RVI staff have been hands-down amazing. We think our jobs are stressful, but what these guys do is unbelievable. We always know that, but you don’t always see it, so I want to thank them as well.”

You can find the GoFundMe page for Finley here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/finleys-fight-against-cancer