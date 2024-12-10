My cat was hit by a car in South Shields and left to die, now I want the law changed

A South Shields mum is campaigning for a change in the law after her cat was hit by a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Steele, from South Shields, has launched a petition after her nine-month-old cat, named Milo, was severely injured after being hit by a car in the borough.

The incident happened took place on John Reid Road, on September 11, with Sarah only being notified after the car behind stopped and took Milo to a vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milo, who was only six-months-old at the time, suffered from a fractured jaw, his eye coming out of its socket and paralysis in his front right leg - which needed to be amputated.

Milo was hit by a car on John Reid Road, in South Shields, on September 11. | Other 3rd Party

Sarah has described to the Shields Gazette how she felt when she found out that Milo had been left fighting for his life.

The 33-year-old said: “I had just got home from taking my youngest child to school when I got the call to say the Milo had been run over.

“I was just in shock at the news and I didn’t even know if it was true. My neighbour rushed me to the vets and I was mortified when I saw Milo, I completely broke down as he was in a complete state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was blood pouring out of his mouth and nose, he couldn’t blink and he was paralysed. He was on oxygen and pain relief but they didn’t know if they could save him.

“Thankfully he was able to be transferred to the PDSA who were able to treat him further as his injures were so bad.”

Milo suffered from a fractured jaw, his eye coming out of its socket and paralysis in his front right leg - which needed to be amputated. | Other 3rd Party

Despite being in a critical condition for a number of days, Milo thankfully pulled round following “round the clock care”.

Sarah added: “Given that he was in a right mess, he has done really well to pull through it all - if it hadn’t been for the driver behind the car that hit him stopping, he probably wouldn’t be here today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is now back to running around the house causing mischief - he needed round the clock care and I can’t thank everyone enough for helping him.

“There was also good news about his eye as he still has full sight in it, thankfully that healed in a couple of weeks and he isn’t blind.

“He had to have a metal rod placed in his jaw for six weeks while that healed but he is now pretty much back to normal.”

Milo has thankfully recovered from his injuries. | Other 3rd Party

Under the current regulations of the Road Traffic Act 1988, drivers must declare if they hit a dog, horse, or other farm animal while driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, drivers are not required by law to report or seek help from veterinarians should they collide with a cat.

Sarah is now hoping to have the law changed with the launch of her petition so that cats are included in the same bracket as the animals mentioned above.

She commented: “The thought of someone hitting him with a car and then leaving him in the road to die really angers me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hitting a cat is no different from hitting a dog - they have feelings and families so drivers should be made to stop and help them.

“If there law was changed then more family pets will be saved.

“Around 450 people have signed the petition so far so that is very good, hopefully it will keep going in the right direction.”

At the time of writing, Sarah’s petition is approaching 500 signatures - you can view and sign the petition by visiting: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700808.