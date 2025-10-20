My new rum takes inspiration from a reef that has sunk countless ships in the Tyne

A South Tyneside historian is launching a new line in liquor – best not served on the rocks.

Luan Hanratty’s Black Middens Rum takes its name from a notorious underwater reef that has sunk countless ships at the mouth of the Tyne.

His initial run of 50 bottles of the 40% proof booze is selling fast and a new order of 100 has been placed with the Northumberland Spirit Company.

Originally from Tynemouth but now living in South Shields, Luan, 46, believes connoisseurs will enjoy its carefully selected blend of lime, sherry, apricot and raspberry flavourings.

It is available through his website, but its official launch is at the Steamboat pub at the Mill Dam, South Shields, on Thursday, November 6.

Punters can sample it in three different ways while being regaled by Luan, who will talk about the history of the Black Middens.

Luan Hanratty and The Steamboat landlady Kath Brain with a bottle of the new Black Middens Rum. | National World

He said: “I love history and wanted to branch out a little with a line in rum which in a way celebrates the history of the river and area.

“The rum is named after the very massive and well-known feature in the harbour which was claiming ships from the time of the Vikings until the 1970s.

“Black Middens Rum is a tribute to Tyneside’s maritime history and its spirit.”

“It sells for £38 a bottle but that is a good price for a rum of this quality and I’m looking forward to the launch event and to talking about the Tyne and the Black Middens.”

Luan and business partner, fellow “history investigator” Gary Holland, 48, from Tynemouth, have invested several thousands of pounds in their alcohol venture.

To get it to market, they teamed up with the Northumberland Spirit Company, which is based at Rock, near Alnwick.

The Steamboat launch party and talk takes place from 7.30pm, with its £12 tickets available on the door.

Included in the price are three shots of Black Middens Rum.

Steamboat licensee, Kath Brain, said the award-winning real ale boozer was the perfect launch venue.

She added: “We also specialise in rum and always have around 100 varieties on offer to our customers.

“Luan is a friend and when he told me about his rum, I knew straight away that I wanted it at the Steamboat.”