My rock climbing experience to celebrate 40 years of Simonside Outdoor Adventures

As Simonside Outdoor Adventure marks its 40th year, I took up the chance to experience one of the many activities the service offers - rock climbing.

I hadn't been rock climbing for around 15 years but I was excited to give it go and test myself on the walls and all I can say is it is harder than it looks.

Instructor Ian started me off on an easy wall just to to get the feel for the walls and see how I was with climbing and heights.

I peaked too soon and challenged myself to a wall which mimics ice rock climbing using pegs to climb up the wall. After half way up I lost my footing and fell which just goes to show how much skill is required when it comes to rock climbing.

After moving on and tackling some more walls I managed to avoid any further falls and reach the top of each one I tried. It's a great feeling reaching the top but even though you're harnessed in there is something scary about just letting yourself drop to the bottom.

Whilst it was certainly an exhilarating experience I certainly enjoyed it and would encourage others to have a go and make the most of this amazing facility on our doorstep.

Year five pupils from St Oswalds's CE VA Primary School in Hebburn also came along for the children to take part in rock climbing. The experience offered the children to try out a new activity whilst boosting their confidence and physical skills.

Simonside Outdoor Adventure has been at the heart of the community for 40 years offering a range of land and water based activities to suit all needs and abilities across three centres.

Land based activities include rock climbing, archery, hill walking, orienteering, and mountain biking.

Water based activities based on South Shields sea front include canoeing, coasteering, jet skiing, kayaking, powerboating and stand up paddle boarding.

Simonside Outdoor Adventure also cover activities at Akenshawburn Cottages in Kielder and Thurston in the Lake District.

The 40th celebrations will be marked with a range of activities taking place across all of the sites to honour the work done over the years and how it has benefitted the community.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children's and Families' Social Care for South Tyneside and Chair Governor for St Oswalds's CE VA Primary School in Hebburn is particularly looking forward to the celebrations and believes its the perfect chance for more people to take part in what Simonside Outdoor Adventure has to offer.

He said: "Any involvement in our activities is a positive one and is a great gain in terms of physical activity but also making those friends and taking part in some really great activities as well.

"I think this is a great thing to celebrate of what we are doing here and say thank you to all of those who have either engaged with the service or worked with the service over the years."

To celebrate this South Tyneside history, residents are being asked to send through their memories and any copies of photographs from their visit which will be used to create a video of memories which will be released as part of the celebrations.

Young people in South Tyneside will also be involved in activities across the Council’s outdoor sites to mark the occasion.

Send your memories and images to [email protected]

For more information about Simonside Outdoor Adventure visit http://simonsideoutdooradventure.com/