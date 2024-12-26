Mystery North East man celebrates big EuroMillions win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Known only as Mr K from Tyne & Wear, a mystery man is celebrating winning £95,359.90 after playing the EuroMillions on Tuesday, December 3.
Mr K managed to match the five main numbers in the draw earlier this month - with the National Lottery revealing that he plans to use his winnings to go on a family holiday.
The Tyne and Wear local has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners on the National Lottery’s games have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr K, release some of their details.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, how exciting for Mr. K who has banked over £95k on EuroMillions in the lead up to Christmas.
“He can now look forward to taking his family on holiday. Huge congratulations.”
Since the National Lottery launched 30 years ago, more than 7,400 millionaires have been made, as well as over £50 billion raised for good causes across the country - all through members of the public playing National Lottery games.
National Lottery players can check their own tickets online to see if they have been successful like Mr K by visiting: https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.