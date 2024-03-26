Mystery 'Tyne & Wear' man becomes a millionaire after winning the National Lottery
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Tyne & Wear has become a millionaire after winning big on the National Lottery.
Known only as Mr. B from Tyne & Wear, the mystery man won £1,000,000 on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday 2 March. The lucky winner plans to use his winnings to enjoy his retirement.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
The Tyne & Wear local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like these winners, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Amazing, this lucky man has become a millionaire overnight! He can now enjoy retirement with an extra £1M in his bank account, what a Lotto luck!”
By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.