Nando’s worker spotted preparing chicken at a customer table in Boldon restaurant

Nando’s has apologised after customers spotted a staff member preparing at a customer table.

Photos taken inside Nando’s, on Abingdon Way, in Boldon, show a member of staff preparing chicken at a table where customers dine.

Having witnessed the incident, a customer reported it to South Tyneside Council’s food safety team, who have since established that the chicken was cooked and not raw.

Nando’s has apologised for the incident and confirmed that the preparation of pulled chicken should have taken place in the restaurant’s kitchen.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said: “We’re sorry this happened.

“Our team member was preparing cooked pulled chicken, and we can see that it wasn’t being done in the kitchen area, as is standard practice.

A staff member at Nando's, in Boldon, was spotted preparing chicken at a customer table. | Other 3rd Party

“This doesn’t reflect the high standards, and the care and consistency we strive for every day.

“We’re addressing it to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

South Tyneside’s food safety officers have confirmed that they are not considering any formal action against the restaurant at the time of writing, with Nando’s investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “We can confirm that a complaint was received by the Food Safety Team on July 18 from a member of the public alleging raw chicken handling activities in front of house at Nando’s Boldon.

“An investigation by the restaurant chain is ongoing, which has established that the member of staff was handling cooked chicken.

“We are satisfied that any potential food safety risks have been eliminated, therefore no formal interventions are being considered by the Food Authority at this time.”

For full details on food safety in South Tyneside, you can visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1517/Food-safety.