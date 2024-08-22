National Burger Day 2024: These are the best places to get a burger in South Tyneside, according to reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

National Burger Day is upon us once again and there is only one way to celebrate.

Today (Thursday, August 22) marks National Burger Day and there is plenty of great places to get a burger in South Tyneside.

Whether you prefer beef, chicken or non-meat options, you will definitely be able to find what you are looking for in the borough.

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside venues that offer the best burgers, according to reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

Take a look through the best places to get a burger in South Tyneside, according to customer reviews.

1. National Burger Day 2024

These are the best places to get a burger in South Tyneside, according to customer reviews. | Google Maps

Friez & Burgz, on Fowler Street, has a 4.6* rating from 538 Google reviews.

2. Friez & Burgz, South Shields

Friez & Burgz, on Fowler Street, has a 4.6* rating from 538 Google reviews. | Google Maps

The Longship, on Ushaw Road, has a 4.5* rating from 474 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. The Longship, Hebburn

The Longship, on Ushaw Road, has a 4.5* rating from 474 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

Bar Blue Bistro, on Western Approach, has a 4.5* rating from 442 Google reviews.

4. Bar Blue Bistro, South Shields

Bar Blue Bistro, on Western Approach, has a 4.5* rating from 442 Google reviews. | Google Maps

