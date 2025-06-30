National Camera Day: Shields Gazette reader’s share the photos they are ‘most proud of’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST

Shields Gazette readers have sent us some incredible photos!

Sunday, June 29, marked National Camera Day so we asked our readers to show us the photos that they are “most proud of”.

We received some many responses so have created a gallery that showcases the beauty of South Tyneside and the wider North East.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

From stunning sunrises to stormy seas, this gallery showcases some of the best that our region has to offer.

Take a look at the photos that Shields Gazette readers are “most proud of”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their best photos.

1. Gazette reader's best photos

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their best photos. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales

2. Stormy seas

Lee Reid

Photo Sales

3. Littlehaven Eye

Amber Jordan

Photo Sales

4. Angel of the North

Paul Barron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteSouth TynesideREADERBeauty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice